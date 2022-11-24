AWKWARD! Watch 30 Cringe Seconds of Dead Air and Mumbling as Biden Makes Tech-Plagued Call Into NBC During Thanksgiving Parade

Never does 30 seconds feel so long as when it’s filled with unplanned silence on television. And that’s even more true when the President of the United States is on the line.

Indeed, President Joe Biden’s call-in cameo during NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade got off to a rocky start Thursday morning — as he and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, were having trouble connecting with NBC’s Dylan Dreyer. The ruse was that the Bidens were calling Dreyer directly, and as it turned out, they might have had better luck getting through if they had actually done so.

“I’m not one to take a phone call during TV, but I think I should answer this one,” Dreyer said — holding up her phone and showing a picture of the President.”

“Hello, Mr. President?” Dreyer said.

But Mr. President could not hear her. Jill Biden could be heard mumbling faintly after seven seconds of dead air, but Dreyer could not make out what she was saying.

“I don’t think I can hear you…” Dreyer said. “Can you hear me, Mr. President.”

Joe Biden could then be heard speaking to the First Lady, but his words were also impossible to decipher. Dreyer ably kept her poise, but appeared concerned that the big cameo wasn’t going to happen.

“Hello? Happy Thanksgiving, Mr. President.” Dreyer said again. “Are you there?”

Fortunately, the third time was the charm.

“We’re here!” President Biden said, laughing.

The NBC correspondent laughed too — visibly relieved that the 30 seconds of connection problems had ended.

“I was so worried this call wasn’t gonna go through!” Dreyer said.

