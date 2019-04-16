Axios’ Jonathan Swan Compares Mayor Pete’s 2020 Rise to POTUS in 2016: ‘Has the Most Trump-Like Approach to the Media’

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan said today he sees similarities in how President Donald Trump engaged with the media during the 2016 race and the approach taken now by Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Swan spoke with Fox News’ Shepard Smith about the fundraising numbers for the Democratic 2020 candidates thus far, and at the outset he said, “Money is likely to matter less than ever in the 2020 presidential election.”

He brought up how Trump successfully won in 2016 despite not having as much money and having a notably understaffed campaign.

Smith pointed out Trump got a lot of free media, asking how the Democrats can expect to get that this time around.

Swan said there are a few Democrats like Bernie Sanders who are good at it, before singling one out in particular:

“The person I think who has the most Trump-like approach to the media is Pete Buttigieg, the mayor from Indiana. He’s taking every opportunity––it looks very much like Trump in 2016. Trump would go on any radio show, any podcast, he would phone into TV shows. And Pete Buttigieg––he did the BuzzFeed podcast, he’s doing all sorts of media. They’re not turning up their nose at unconventional media. He seams to me to be taking the most Trumpian––even though in style he couldn’t be more opposite––Trumpian approach to media strategy.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com