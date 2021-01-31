Arizona Governor Doug Ducey was one of several Republicans censured by the Arizona state GOP this past week. Ducey was censured over covid emergency orders, but state Republicans have been angry with him because he pushed back on Donald Trump’s baseless claims of a stolen election in the state.

Ducey joined Dana Bash on CNN Sunday morning and shrugged off the censure as “an action of very little consequence.”

He said the state party should “focus on winning races” and said he’s in “good company” to be censured along with Cindy McCain and Jeff Flake.

Ducey reaffirmed that while he supported Trump’s reelection, he had to follow the law. He defended certifying the vote and said they had every opportunity to challenge results in court.

The governor declined to get specific about what Trump told him in private, but he said the conversations were “cordial” and that he believes people on the former president’s team “were getting misinformation back to you.”

Bash also brought up the violent storming of the Capitol, fueled largely in part by the false claims of a stolen election Trump and his allies pushed, and asked Ducey what responsibility Trump holds.

“I’ve said he does bear some responsibility,” Ducey said. “So do those that organized the rally… So do those that financed the rally. So do those that were giving him misinformation. Ultimately I think his legal team really failed on this front. But ultimately, the people that bear the responsibility are those that committed the violence and vandalism at the people’s house.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

