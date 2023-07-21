A new poll shows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tied with campaign novice Vivek Ramaswamy for a distant second to former President Donald Trump.

On Friday’s Kudlow on Fox Business, Larry Kudlow noted the brutal numbers for the governor.

“Forty-eight percent, Trump,” he said, reading the Kaplan Strategies poll. “Twelve percent, Ramaswamy, 12%, DeSantis.”

“He’s like the Mayor Pete of this race I think right now,” said guest and New York Post reporter Jon Levine. “I think a lot of voters are looking at this race thinking there’s a lot of yesterday’s news in this race – people like Chris Christie and Mike Pence. And Ramaswamy is someone that offers voters something new.”

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich noted the DeSantis campaign has spent hefty sums and has little to show for it.

“It has to be bad for the Desantis campaign, who’s looking at all the resources, all the money they’ve spent,” she said. “They’re trying to regroup their campaign, and to have Ramaswamy – who has no political experience – come in and be tied, it’s not good for them.”

Not long ago, DeSantis was regarded by many Republicans as a potential threat to the former president, especially after he won reelection last year by 19 points after having eked out a narrow victory in 2018. But Trump remains wildly popular among Republican voters.

For his part, DeSantis has largely campaigned on cultural issues – much to the bewilderment of some conservatives.

Watch above via Fox News.

