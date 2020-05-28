Bakari Sellers broke down in tears on CNN Thursday morning as he reacted to the emotional interview the network conducted with George Floyd’s brother.

Sellers and Donte Stallworth joined John Berman on New Day in order to follow up on Alisyn Camerota’s intense conversation with Philonise Floyd on his brother’s death while being arrested by four police officers. “It was hard to listen to that interview,” Sellers began before he trailed off and started crying.

Eventually, he managed to regain enough composure to say this:

It’s just so much pain. You get so tired. We have black children. I have a 15-year-old daughter. I mean, what do I tell her? I’m raising a son. I have no idea what to tell him. It’s just — it’s hard being black in this country when your life is not valued and people are worried about the protesters and the looters. And it’s just people who are frustrated for far too long and not have their voices heard. You put me on after his brother and I feel like I lost my brother.

Sellers went on to note that Floyd’s death comes shortly after the explosion of controversy surrounding the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. He also remained emotional as he talked about how difficult it is to raise children as an African American who constantly has to worry about whether they will end up dying one day as a result of a racially-charged incident.

“How do you raise your children in this America to understand you’re free when we see these images of them being gunned down in the street and the knee in the back of the neck for eight minutes like a dog?” He asked. “I don’t have that answer other than every day I just tell them I love them. That’s all I can do.”

Stallworth kept the conversation going by outlining America’s history with racism, and how “we still see African Americans are still not treated as human.” He also argued that racism will only dealt with as a national issue once people throughout the country actively work against its societal perpetuation.

