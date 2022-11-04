CNN analyst Bakari Sellers criticized a new political ad that attacks the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in Nevada Adam Laxalt and attempts to connect him to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The ad features ABC host Jimmy Kimmel referring to Laxalt as a “creepy cousin” no one wants to be around during the holidays. Kimmel dropped the ad on Twitter Friday and pleaded for Nevadans to re-elect incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).

“Unbalanced people do not belong in the Senate,” Kimmel said, noting numerous members of Laxalt’s family wrote a letter endorsing Cortez Masto. Kimmel did not mention other members of the candidate’s family are firmly behind him.

Kimmel also stated in the ad that “JFK isn’t coming back, and even if he did, he wouldn’t be voting for you.” The talk show host concluded, “Nevada needs a sane person in the Senate.”

On CNN’s The Lead, guest host John Berman played the ad for Sellers, who did not receive it warmly.

“I don’t really know what that was, to be completely honest with you,” Sellers said. “I don’t know what the messaging was. I don’t know the reasoning behind it. I don’t know the timing of it. I don’t know who asked for that. And if they asked for it, they probably need to be fired.” He added:

I love Jimmy Kimmel. I love the fact that people are speaking up and speaking their minds. I’m never somebody who says shut up and stay in your place, but be on message and have a message.

Laxalt has not been publicly linked to QAnon but he has endorsed Nevada candidate for secretary of state Jim Marchant. Marchant is a 2020 election denier who has said he does not buy into the deranged theory. Politico linked him to a number of people who do.

Watch above, via CNN.

