Fox’s Banderas Floats Theory Biden ‘Behind’ Trump Arrest, Calls it ‘Election Meddling’, Slams ‘Double Standard’ Nobody ‘Held Accountable’ For It

Fox News anchor and host Julie Banderas on Sunday floated the idea that President Joe Biden could be pulling the strings of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in order to deny Donald Trump the presidency in 2024, a multi-step what-if scenario upon which she then based a claim of hypocrisy about election “tampering.”

Speaking on FNC’s Big Sunday Show, Banderas replied to co-host Tomi Lahren saying there’s “a lot to unpack” in the news on Trump’s potential indictment, and spoke about whether it would be a misdemeanor or a felony, and what would need to be proved for the latter. She then turned to speculation on what motives are really behind the case.

“You also have to look at Bragg and wonder what his motivation is,” said Banderas. “Now, is he using federal money to do this investigation? Because then that, then, would be tampering with an election. Which election? The 2024 presidential election.”

“And is he getting messaging from Washington, D.C., as many in Washington have accused? That perhaps Biden is behind this because Biden has something to gain if, in fact, the president is indicted because he is his biggest enemy. It’s his biggest challenger when it comes to the presidential election in 2024,” she continued.

After floating the idea of Biden pushing Bragg to prosecute in order to harm Trump and help Biden in the 2024 presidential election, Banderas then called out the “double standard” of people not objecting to that hypothetical scenario.

“So where is the double standard to be held? Who is held accountable for that double standard?” she asked. “As far as, you know, if you’re going to talk election fraud and if you’re going to talk about election meddling, what is this? What are they doing here? What are we seeing?”

Lahren did not answer the question, but went on with the segment.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

