Bari Weiss Criticizes Lack of ‘Moral Clarity’ in Coverage of Recent Anti-Semitic Attacks

The New York Times’ Bari Weiss spoke with CNN’s Brian Stelter today from the big march against anti-Semitism taking place after the recent attacks against Jews in New York, including the recent stabbing at a rabbi’s home.

Stelter asked Weiss about the criticism that the press has been “too slow to pay attention.”

Weiss said “absolutely yes”:

“Imagine after the horrific massacre at the Walmart in El Paso, which was motivated by hatred of immigrants and Hispanics, if the press had said that this massacre was a result of communal friction, that it was complicated, that it needed proper context, that the problem was really gentrification or economic inequality or even racism, the moral bankruptcy of that would be immediately apparent to everyone. And yet that’s the kind of thing that we are hearing about the violence that’s breaking out in places like Crown Heights, Borough Park, Williamsburg, Jersey City, and now Monsey with the machete attack. We’re not hearing the kind of moral clarity that we hear when the attacker is a white supremacist, and the question is why? And that is a question the press needs to answer for itself.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

