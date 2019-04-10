Barr Clarifies Comments About Spying on Trump Campaign: ‘I Am Not Saying That Improper Surveillance Occurred’
Attorney General Bill Barr clarified this afternoon the comments he made earlier in today’s senate hearing about spying on the Trump campaign.
Senator Jerry Moran (R- KS) asked him what his basis was for reaching the conclusion he made on spying and “what are the consequences for those who committed unauthorized surveillance.”
“Did you say that I said that it occurred?” Barr asked.
“You indicated––I tried to at least reflect on what your quote was, that you thought spying on a political campaign occurred in the course of an intelligence agency’s investigation into Russian interference in 2016,” Moran said.
“I thought the question was did I have any basis for saying that,” Barr responded.
Moran said, “And I’m now asking what the basis is or what the facts are that lead you to that thought.”
“Okay. I felt — I am concerned about it, and I was asked about whether there was any basis for it,” Barr said. “I believe there is a basis for my concern, but I’m not going to discuss the basis.”
Minutes later, Barr also asked to provide “one point of clarification”:
“I am not saying that improper surveillance occurred, I’m saying that I am concerned about it and looking into it, that’s all.”
You can watch above, via C-SPAN 3.
