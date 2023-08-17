Barr Says He Might Still Vote For Trump Despite Him Carrying Out a ‘Calculated and Deceitful Plan to Remain in Office’

Bill Barr, Trump’s former attorney general turned sharp critic, spoke with Fox News’s Neil Cavuto on Thursday in a lengthy sit-down interview. After dismantling former President Donald Trump’s legal defenses in the two federal cases against the GOP 2024 frontrunner, Barr was pressed on whether or not he would still consider voting for Trump in the general election, which Barr made clear was still a possibility.

The interview began with Barr making clear he believed the case against Trump in Florida, regarding the retention of classified documents, was both well structured and likely to result in a conviction.

Cavuto then pressed Barr for his take on the federal case against Trump regarding his effort to overturn the 2020 election.

“In my opinion, he did cross the line. It wasn’t just rough and tumble politics. He crossed the line,” Barr said.

“When did he cross it for you?” Cavuto asked.

“I think the federal case is good. I mean, it is responsible because it really focuses on the hub of the issue, which is not just the lies and knowing they were lies and that’s what they allege, but the fact that he used this device of empaneling impostor electors, swearing that they were the electors. But the key point there was they were in tandem with a plan whereby the vice president would use that as a pretext for nullifying the legal and certified votes. So it was a calculated and deceitful plan to remain in office by nullifying and negating certified legal votes,” Barr explained.

As the interview continued, Cavuto pressed Barr on his exit from the White House and whether or not he believes Trump will land in jail.

“I don’t think that that translates into jail time,” Barr argued.

“Why?” Cavuto followed up.

“Because I think, you know, if I was attorney general and we were prosecuting, for example, on the documents case, which is a righteous case, I wouldn’t want to see a former president in jail,” he replied.

As the conversation continued, Cavuto pressed Barr to weigh in on Trump’s continued grip on the GOP.

“I think there are a lot of Republican voters who have a problem [with Trump]. And when they’re actually confronted with, they’re grateful for Trump as they should be for a lot of the good things he did, but I think when push comes to shove and they’re thinking about how to make America great again, anger and, you know, will give way to reason and they will see that,” Barr replied.

“It’s not happening yet. It’s not happening,” Cavuto noted, asking Barr if he would ever support Trump again.

“Well, I’ve already said I would jump off that bridge when I get to it,” Barr replied.

“But he would be the Republican standard bearer,” Cavuto pressed, assuming Trump wins the nomination and asked again if Barr would support Trump in a general election.

“Well, I have to you know, I’d have to wait and see all the evidence that comes out about his conduct and so forth,” Barr replied, adding:

Right now, most of it is allegations. But, you know, I’d have to wait and see what the situation is. I’ve already explained that if I thought that one of two people is going to end up as the president, then I wouldn’t throw my vote away. I would try to make a decision about who would do the least damage to the country. But if there were other options, I would also consider…

Cavuto jumped in, “Would you just not vote for president?”

“No, if one of two people is going to do it, I would have to make that bitter choice. But if there are other options,” Barr added, as Cavuto pressed again, “But, it’s conceivable Bill Barr could vote for Donald Trump?”

“Well, as I said, I’d jump off that bridge when I get to it,” Barr concluded.

Watch the full clips above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com