During his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee today, Attorney General William Barr advised Democrats to stop “using” the criminal justice system to attack political opponents and move on to the 2020 election.

Barr made the comments after Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said his March press conference and four-page summary letter “exonerated or cleared the president.”

“I didn’t exonerate. I said we did not believe there was sufficient evidence to establish obstruction,” Barr shot back. “The job of the Justice Department is now over. That determines whether or not there is a crime. The report is now in the hands of the American people.”

“Everyone can decide for themselves,” he added. “There is an election in 18 months that’s a very democratic process — but we are out of it.”

The attorney general concluded with a call “to stop using the criminal justice process as a political weapon.”

“I would just say that the four-page letter and the press conference that you did left the clear impression and it has been repeated again and again that you cleared the president.

Earlier in Blumenthal’s questioning, the senator asked Barr if he believes President Donald Trump lied to the American people.

“I’m not in the business of determining when lies are told to the American people,” Barr replied. “I’m in the business of determining whether a crime has been committed.”

He also noted that Mueller “could not be sure that they could clearly say that he did not violate the law.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com