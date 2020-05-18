Attorney General William Barr on Monday dismissed the possibility of criminal charges over allegations the Obama administration illegally spied on members of the Trump campaign, saying that he didn’t support using the criminal justice system as “a political weapon” or pursuing charges “based on the flimsiest of legal theories.”

“We live in a very divided country right now and I think it is critical that we have an election where the American people are allowed to make a decision,” Barr said at a press conference alongside FBI Director Christopher Wray. “We cannot allow this process to be hijacked by efforts to drum up criminal investigations of either candidate. I am committed that this election will be conducted without this kind of interference. Any effort to pursue an investigation of either candidate has to be approved by me.”

Barr made the remarks during a press briefing on the Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting and was responding to a question from NBC’s Pete Williams, who asked if the Department of Justice would act on Trump’s demands to prosecute members of the previous administration.

Barr added that the Obama administration’s investigations of Trump were an “abhorrent” injustice based on an “utterly baseless Russian collusion narrative.” However, remarking on U.S. Attorney John Durham’s probe into misconduct, Barr cast doubt on the idea that Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden would be criminally implicated.

“Based on the information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man,” Barr said. “Our concern over potential criminality is focused on others.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

