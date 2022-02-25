Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a dire warning on Friday night saying the future of his country “is being decided right now.”

“Tonight the enemy will use all the resources they have to break our resistance in a mean, cruel, and inhuman way,” Zelensky warned his embattled nation, according to a translation of his remarks.

“Tonight they will assault us.”

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer broke the news of Zelensky’s remarks and went live to chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto for more on “on the battle for control of Kyiv.”

The U.S. is now concerned that Kyiv could fall into Russian control within days,” Sciutto reported. “And the civilians of Ukraine are paying a horrible price of war. Citizens who fled to the safer western part of the country still find themselves under threat. And the Ukrainian military doing their best to halt the Russian advance.”

”Tonight CNN has new reporting that they [Russian soldiers] are threatening Ukrainian soldiers that they will kill their families if they don’t surrender,” Sciutto reported. “These are mob tactics and yet here in Lviv and elsewhere, we are seeing uniformed Ukrainian military in full combat gear. They are ready to defend these cities. Wolf, they’re not backing down.”

Watch the full clip above, via CNN

