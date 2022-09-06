‘Be Honest’: Bret Baier Grills Oz on Crudités Video and Asks, ‘Do You Wish You Went to the Meat Aisle and Picked Up a Steak?’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked Dr. Mehmet Oz if he regrets his much-maligned video in which the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania griped about the price of produce.

In a video Oz posted on Twitter last month, the candidate tells viewers he’s at “Wegners” (it’s Wegmans) grocery store. He then explains he’s buying ingredients for crudités, which is a French word for a plate of raw vegetables. The ad was meant to show how hard inflation has hit consumer goods. However, the use of crudités as a medium for the message was viewed as out of touch by some pundits.

On Tuesday’s Special Report, Baier interviewed Oz and played a clip of Democratic Senate nominee and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman taking Oz to task over the video, as well as the fact Oz was a longtime resident of New Jersey until 2020.

“In the Mon Valley, we make steel,” Fetterman told supporters at a rally on Monday. “In New Jersey, Dr. Oz makes crudités.”

Baier asked Oz for his reaction. The former television doctor responded by pointing to crime rates and the state of the economy.

“He’s way out of bounds,” Oz stated. “Far left on many of his positions.”

Baier pressed him on the crudités video.

“But be honest,” the anchor said. “I mean, looking back at that video from the grocery store, do you wish you went to the meat aisle and picked up a steak or called it a vegetable platter?”

Oz didn’t say he regretted it.

“I’m proud of many of the things I do,” he replied. “Campaigns are about border skirmishes continually. You work your tail off. You try to serve the voters and you try to help them on issues that pertain to them.”

Watch above via Fox News.

