‘Be Positive!’ Dr. Ruth Shares Advice on Escaping From Pandemic Isolation With Ari Melber

Dr. Ruth Westheimer has kept a low public profile in recent years. But MSNBC’s Ari Melber tracked down one of America’s most well-known mental health experts for her take on how to escape pandemic isolation.

In a clip posted to Twitter Monday, Melber teased an interview with the famed sex therapist — now 93.

As many emerge from pandemic isolation, @AskDrRuth advises people to: honestly face loss;

focus on positive ways to reach out and be social;

and be specific about when you’re going to talk to friends and family next: pic.twitter.com/CQGvBBnynZ — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) May 17, 2021

“Dr. Ruth is teaching me the most important thing for anyone of any age coming out of the pandemic,” Melber said. Turning to Dr. Ruth, he then said, “What would you tell them?”

“I would tell you to be positive!” Dr. Ruth said. “And accentuate the positive. And tell something that you are

