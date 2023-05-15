Beer We Go Again: Clay Travis Fumes Over Months-Old ‘Woke Beer Ad’ From Miller Lite

Fox News contributor and OutKick founder Clay Travis unearthed an old Miller Lite commercial to accuse the company of creating “their own woke beer ad” to keep up with Bud Light’s controversial Dylan Mulvaney ad.

“Miller Lite saw the Bud Light disaster and decided they needed their own woke beer ad,” Travis tweeted. “These companies are broken & have no idea who actually consumes their products.”

Miller Lite saw the Bud Light disaster and decided they needed their own woke beer ad. These companies are broken & have no idea who actually consumes their products: pic.twitter.com/k9RKWVLJRF — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 15, 2023

The Miller Lite ad in question came out in March — a month before the Bud Light ad — and took a feminist approach to beer promotions.

“Here’s a little known fact,” the commercial began. “Women were among the very first to brew beer ever. From Mesopotamia, to the Middle Ages, to colonial America, women were the ones doing the brewing. Centuries later, how did the industry pay homage to the founding mothers of beer? They put us in bikinis.”

“Look at this shit,” the commercial’s host continued in the midst of dozens of photos of bikini-clad models. “Wild! It’s time beer made it up to women. Miller Lite is on a mission not just to clean up its own shit, but the whole beer industry’s shit.”

The commercial encouraged viewers to send any sexist beer paraphernalia they may have laying around the house and send it in so it could be composted and used to help women brewers grow hops and other grains.

Even though the Miller Lite ad came out first, Travis accused the company of hopping on Bud Light’s “woke” bandwagon. Bud Light stirred up controversy in April with the release of its ad campaign featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Conservative backlash was swift, with everyone from Kid Rock to news anchors to politicians denouncing the company and declaring, “go woke, go broke.”

Travis has been a critic of transgender athletes, posting, “KEEP FEMALE SPORTS FEMALE!”

He appeared on Fox & Friends earlier this month to promote a stunt he staged to give away a variety of beer brands for free, only to find that no one wanted the Bud Light.

“I think this is the most successful conservative boycott of a product that we have probably ever seen, and I think it’s sending shockwaves through many different brands all over the country that see what’s happening to Bud Light.”

Watch the Miller Lite ad above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com