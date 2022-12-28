Bella Thorne Stuns Em Rata With Story of Director Who Fired Her for ‘Flirting’ With Him at Age 10: ‘F*cked-up Story of Hollywood and Pedophilia’

Actress Bella Thorne stunned Emily Ratajkowski with a Hollywood horror story in which she was fired from a film at the age of 10 for allegedly “flirting” with the director.

On the Tuesday edition of High Low with EmRata, host Ratajkowski and Thorne discussed her career in Hollywood, as well as the issue of sexualizing young children in the modeling and media industry.

“It’s so weird to think about. Why are you guys always wanting to sexualize this 15 year old?” Thorne asked.

“Well, also though, and there’s a limit. They want you to be sexual, but they don’t want you to be too sexual. Because they know that’s basically illegal,” Ratajkowski said.

Ratajkowski recalled an incident in which she was sexualized as a young model.

“I had this experience when I was 18 or no — I was in high school still, so I was 16 years old and an agent was flipping through my book and they like pointed to my picture and I was with my friend who was also modeling at the time with the same agency. And they were like, ‘This face, this is how we know this girl gets fucked,'” Ratajkowski recalled.

“And I remember being flattered and also obviously so embarrassed and horrified. And now of course looking back, I’m like, that is so fucked up that they said that to a 16 year old girl,” she said. “But that is the reality of being a young woman in the industry and being underage, but also the weird fetishization we do with underage girls,” she added.

Thorne shared her own story from when she was sexualized at the age of 10.

“I had a director give me feedback once and I was 10 and they call the casting director, who calls my agent and my agent calls my mom. And they’re like, ‘So she’s not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him and it made him really uncomfortable,'” Thorne recalled.

“What the fuck are you talking about, man? I don’t give a fuck what the fuck I said. I don’t care if I said ‘Eat my p*ssy right now.’ She is 10 years old. Why ever would you think that?” Thorne said.

“Also him feeling like it was acceptable enough, like that it was a real issue,” Ratajkowski replied.

“It was an issue that it made him so uncomfortable,” Thorne said. “Also, like you’re in a director session, you can’t really like say or do much. You do the scene, you say hello, you walk out — there’s no time to like, ‘Let me go sit on your lap or like, make you feel uncomfortable.'”

“Putting it on a 10 year old child and making it like they made an adult man uncomfortable is insane,” Ratajkowski said. “And then that was relayed to a casting director who was happy to relay that to your mom. Like if you need a more fucked up story about Hollywood and like pedophilia and the sexualization of children, like I don’t know that there is one.”

“I’m just trying to think. And I still — I still go back to this every day. Like, and I, I’m trying to find almost fault in myself. Like, ‘Well what did you do Bella? Like what did you do that you made him feel like this?'” Thorne said.

“You were 10, you didn’t do anything,” Ratajkowski concluded.

Listen above via High Low with EmRata.

