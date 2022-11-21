Ben Collins Warns MSNBC Viewers to Avoid Elon Musk’s Twitter ‘Car Crash’: ‘I Have To Go There, But You Guys Don’t Have To’

Elon Musk is purposefully creating a “car crash” scenario at Twitter, reporter Ben Collins warned MSNBC viewers on Monday.

Joining Andrea Mitchell, Collins, who covers disinformation and extremism for NBC News, reported on Musk’s recent decision to let controversial figures like Kanye West and Donald Trump back onto Twitter.

Collins accused Musk of “de facto” endorsing people like West, who now goes by Ye, by allowing back on the platform and reacting to their tweets. One of West’s first messages back was “Sholom,” a trolling response to controversy surrounding recent anti-Semitic remarks. Musk’s true strategy though, according to Collins, is to somehow profit off of accumulating users through their macabre interest in watching the “crash crash” that would be Twitter.

“I think he’s trying to get as many users as possible really upset on his platform, get them to see the car crash, get them crowd around it, and then see what he can do with that from then on out,” Collins claimed.

The reporter closed out his report by making sure to caution viewers away from what their supposed morbid curiosity over the happenings at Twitter. Collins informed viewers that Twitter “is just a website.” Sadly for Collins, the reporter said he is doomed to continue being part of that “car crash”-gazing crowd.

“Again, I just want to stress to people, this is a website. Just a website. It’s optional, you don’t have to go there. There are other places to get news, there are other places to talk about, in my world, the NBA or something,” Collins said. “You don’t have to go here. There are other places that are about to pop up. If I were you, I’d just wait it out. I have to go there, but you guys don’t have to.”

