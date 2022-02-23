Ben Domenech Gets Choked Up Talking About Late Father-in-Law and Ukraine: ‘John McCain Would Be Disgusted’

During Wednesday’s panel discussion on Special Report, Ben Domenech became visibly emotional as he talked about how former Sen. John McCain would have reacted to the president’s handling of the crisis in eastern Europe.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday they believe Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine imminently. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent and used this as a pretext to order the deployment of “peacekeeping” forces to those regions.

Domenech stated that President Joe Biden has handled the crisis poorly.

“I think that unfortunately we are in a position now where, having squandered so many of the opportunities that were there for us to deter this kind of effect, we are in a new reality where Putin is… bent on redrawing the lines according to the former Soviet lines there,” he said.

He then invoked McCain, who died in 2018 and whose daughter Meghan he married in 2017.

You know, Bret, I’m very reluctant to in any way speak for my father-in-law when it comes to foreign policy, but I have to believe that John McCain would be disgusted with what he has seen going on when it comes to Ukraine and the entire Biden agenda when it comes to this moment because it is absolutely predictable. It’s something we could all see coming and it is designed in this moment to roll back what has been incredible benefit to the free world, which is enjoying the reality of the post Cold War era when the United States stood for freedom and was able to be counted on when it came to defending our friends and standing up to our enemies.

Baier then asked Domenech about the favorable language some Republicans have used to described so Putin. Though the anchor did not mention Donald Trump, the former president notably called Putin a “genius” and “savvy” during an interview on Tuesday.

“Ben, wouldn’t your late father-in-law also be pretty upset with some of the things coming from the Republican Party about Vladimir Putin?” anchor Bret Baier asked.

“It is, I think, very depressing to see the kind of encompassing of, and the toleration of the Putin message.” he replied. I would encourage everyone to look at his speech the other night because it’s something that I think should be respected for the argument that he is advancing. It shouldn’t be dismissed. It should be taken seriously.”

He added that the United States should “stand for the free world.”

Domenech concluded, “I think that every Republican, every conservative, anyone who believes in the Ronald Reagan message when it comes to foreign policy – they should be proud to stand for that as opposed to running away from it, or trying to make some kind of an excuse for this authoritarian domination of a free people in a way that I think is just entirely irresponsible when it comes to maintaining the post-Cold War reality that has been a great benefit to the people of the world.

Watch above via Fox News.

