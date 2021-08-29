Ben Sasse Rips Sec. of State Blinken Over ‘Disgusting’ Afghanistan Comments: ‘There is Clearly No Plan’

Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) ripped into Antony Blinken over the secretary of state’s “disgusting” comments over the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

ABC’s Martha Raddatz spoke to Blinken on Sunday about the ongoing efforts to evacuate people from Afghanistan, and she pressed him when he seemed to suggest taking the Taliban at their word that people will be allowed to leave the country after August 31st. Raddatz spoke to Sasse for his reaction immediately afterwards, and he didn’t hesitate to twist the knife.

“That interview was disgusting and the American people have a right to be livid about it,” Sasse said. “There is clearly no plan. There has been no plan. Their plan has basically been happy talk. People have died and people are going to die because President Biden decided to rely on happy talk instead of reality.”

Sasse continued by invoking reports (which the Biden administration has disputed) that America gave the Taliban a list of names of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies who have yet to flee Afghanistan. He further accused President Joe Biden of being “repeatedly disconnected from reality,” and that the consequences of the president’s Afghanistan policy will let the Taliban give sanctuary to terrorism once again.

Raddatz followed up by asking if staying in Afghanistan would’ve put U.S. service members more at risk after the ISIS-K bombing of Hamid Karzai International Airport.

“Joe Biden put our forces at risk by having no plan for how to evacuate,” Sasse resounded. “We are absolutely at risk, and we are at risk because the president has been so unbelievably weak. Abandoning Bagram [Air] Base will be read about in military textbooks for decades as one of the stupidest military blunders ever.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com