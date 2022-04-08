Ben Shapiro Says We Need to ‘Get Over’ Historic Black Firsts After KBJ Confirmation: ‘Who Cares?’

Ben Shapiro rebuked Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) after he stood in the Senate chamber and applauded the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Romney was one of three Republicans on Thursday to vote to confirm Jackson, who will become the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

On Friday, Shapiro pooh-poohed the idea of doling out plaudits for historic firsts over “intersectional characteristics.”

“I see no excuse for Mitt Romney for not only voting for this judicial nomination, I see no excuse for him giving a standing ovation,” Shapiro stated.

He said he’s “getting extraordinarily tired of Republicans and conservatives” applauding historic firsts, such as Jackson’s confirmation or the election of Barack Obama as president in 2008:

Who cares? I mean truly, who cares? If we are supposed to be aiming for a society in which we actually judge people based on the quality of their character and based on their politics and philosophy – you know, the things that actually matter in politics and philosophy – then I don’t understand why there are so many Republicans who feel the necessity to sort of virtue signal. “Oh my gosh, we have a Black woman on the Supreme Court.” We have a Black female vice president. We’ve had a Black female secretary of state. We’ve had a Black president. Like, can we get over this at a certain point? At what point can we finally just say, let’s look at the person as opposed to the intersectional characteristics.

Shapiro stated that Republicans who “virtue signal” in this manner “are just as bad as Democrats who do it.

Watch above via The Daily Wire.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com