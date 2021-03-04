Great praise is due to the Fox & Friends booker today, as the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu skyped in from Jerusalem to talk about a great number of current events Thursday morning.

The conversation was something of a victory lap for the Israeli PM and his country’s remarkably competent abatement strategy for Covid-19. While Netanyahu shared warm feelings for President Joe Biden, he also noted two most important things: 1) get vaccinated and 2) wear masks, adding “it’s not a political question” and implored everyone to wear masks.

Ainsley Earhardt asked her guest how Israel was so successful in distributing vaccines, to which Netanyahu lauded a centralized health care system that includes a digital database of all citizens. (Socialism!)

Eventually, however, the discussion turned to Saturday Night Live and Weekend Update host Michael Che, who drew criticism for a recent joke he made about Israel’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly their success in vaccinating a large number of their citizens. “Israel is reporting that they vaccinated half of their population, and I am going to guess it is the Jewish half. ”

Fox & Friends played that clip for their guest just after Brian Kilmeade noted “outrage in the American Jewish community” for this “so-called joke.” After seeing the clip, Prime Minister Netanyahu found no humor in Che’s remark.

“That is outrageous!” Netanyahu said, adding, “I brought vaccines especially to the Arab communities, Arab citizens, and vaccinated as many as we can. Must’ve gone through half a dozen Arab communities, talked to the mayors, brought the leaders and the doctors; this is outrageous.”

Israel has faced criticism from human rights groups and even Israeli health officials for failing to vaccinate Palestinians in occupied territory.

However, there was zero conversation about any canceling Michael Che over his apparently failed attempt at humor.

