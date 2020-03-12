During a speech delivered in Burlington on Thursday, Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders called for free vaccines and criticized the Trump administration for their “incompetence and recklessness” throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

The Vermont senator claimed that President Donald Trump and his administration “have threatened the lives of many, many people in our country.”

“First and foremost, we are dealing with a national emergency, and the president of the United States must understand that and declare that emergency,” the senator said.

Sanders also made the same request on Twitter shortly after his speech:

We are dealing with a national emergency and the president should declare one now. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 12, 2020

“Next, because President Trump is unwilling and unable to lead selflessly, we must immediately convene an emergency bipartisan authority of experts to support and direct a response that is comprehensive, compassionate, and based first and foremost on science and fact,” Sanders said.

The Democratic candidate also pointed out “the economic pain that is coming,” adding, “If our neighbor or coworker becomes sick, then we have the potential to become sick. If our neighbor loses his or her job, then our local community suffers and we may lose our jobs. We are in this together.”

Sanders additionally called for free healthcare for anyone who has been infected with the coronavirus.

“While we work to pass a Medicare for all single-payer system, the United States government today must make it clear that in the midst of this emergency, everyone in our country, regardless of income, or where they live, must be able to get all of the healthcare they need without cost,” he said. “Obviously, when a vaccine or other effective treatment is developed, it must be free of charge.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

