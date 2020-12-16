After the $1,200 stimulus checks that were sent out months ago, Senators Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley have teamed up calling for more stimulus checks in the latest covid relief proposal. Hawley at one point last week even remarked, “I can’t figure out who exactly is opposed to it!”

Their bipartisan proposal would provide $1,200 checks for individuals, $2,400 for couples, and $500 for non-dependent children.

There’s reporting that even Mitch McConnell is backing stimulus checks now, but per the Washington Post, right now the plan is “a one-time check of between $600 and $700 for millions of Americans below a certain income threshold.”

On MSNBC Wednesday afternoon, Sanders bluntly told Andrea Mitchell, “Everything that is in that package is vitally needed. The problem is it is a much smaller amount than the country needs in this moment of economic desperation.”

“As you know, a week ago there was virtually no discussion about direct payment, about providing help to working families and their kids, which to my mind should be the major priority because we’re looking at a moment when so many of our families are struggling to feed their kids, worried about getting evicted, have no money to go to a doctor. We’ve got to get money directly to working families,” he said.

Sanders added he’s glad to see the $600 payments there, saying while it’s good for families during this bleak winter, “we’ve got to do more.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]