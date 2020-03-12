Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders called out President Donald Trump for watching too much Fox News and being too distracted by the Democratic primary to do his job properly amidst a stock market collapse and a global coronavirus pandemic.

During his appearance not The Tonight Show, Sanders vaguely answered a question from host Jimmy Fallon about whether the Vermont senator has felt pressure from the party to drop out of the 2020 race after his second straight Tuesday of disappointing primary results.

“There has been pressure from day one,” Sanders said, instead. “You know, I think it’s no great secret that there was a lot of nervousness at a time when you had people like Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg and [Mike] Bloomberg, kind of splitting the more moderate vote, so there was an effort to try to get rid of all of those folks.”

Fallon followed up, asking for Sanders’ reaction to Trump’s frequent pot-stirring about the 2020 Democratic race: “Do you think the president is right?”

Trump has tweeted about the Democratic primary more than a dozen times in the past month, almost all of which involve him pushing the conspiracy theory that the Democratic National Committee, or unnamed members of the party “establishment,” are trying to steal the nomination from Sanders. By comparison, Trump has mentioned coronavirus test kits only one time on Twitter during that same period.

“What amazes me, here we have a stock market that is collapsing you have a coronavirus that is scaring the entire world we have climate change, which is a threat to the human planet and Donald Trump keeps worrying about the Democratic primary,” Sanders said.

“So, Mr. President, if you watch anything other than Fox [News], I don’t know that you do,” he continued, as the audience laughed. “Why don’t you do your job! Pay attention to the needs of the American people. Don’t worry so much about the Democratic primary.”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

