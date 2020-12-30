Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) whacked Republican lawmakers on Wednesday for refusing to hold a vote on President Donald Trump’s request to increase direct stimulus payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000.

Singling out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sanders said McConnell should listen to people in his own state on “how they feel about the need for immediate help.”

“I have a strong feeling that the people of Kentucky will respond no differently than the people of Vermont or New York,” he said.

He also reiterated his request to have a vote on that $2,000 with no strings attached.

“All that we are asking for is a vote. What is the problem?!” he asked.

And then Sanders brought up the president as an “unlikely ally,” featuring a giant display of the president’s “$2,000 ASAP!” tweet.

“Nobody here has disagreed with Trump more times than I have, and yet here is what the leader of the Republican party says. He says ‘$2,000 ASAP!’ So even on this issue, amazingly enough, the President of the United States is right!” the Vermont senator said.

Sanders has been one of the most vocal lawmakers demanding a straight up-or-down vote on $2000 in direct payments to Americans in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The effort was passed with support from both parties in the House, and there are Republican senators open to increasing the payments.

McConnell opposed having that direct vote, and is now tying the payments to the president’s personal gripes about the 2020 election and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Sanders said he’s encouraged by the Republicans backing this push, while admitting that he doesn’t know if they have enough votes for it to pass. But he again called for a vote on the direct payments, leading Sen. Pat Toomey (R- PA) to object.

