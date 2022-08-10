Bernie Sanders Hits ‘Corporate Democrats’ Manchin and Sinema on CNN for Hobbling the Party’s Agenda

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) branded Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) as “corporate Democrats” and complained they are holding up their party’s agenda.

The Vermont independent caucuses with both senators, but did not mention either by name. Still, his point was clear on AC360 Wednesday night.

Host Anderson Cooper welcomed Sanders on the show to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act.

The bill was a surprise victory for the Biden administration. It came together last minute in a shock to Washington, after Manchin agreed to work with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Sinema then supported it following speculation she might be the lone Democratic dissident.

As a result, as Cooper noted, a floundering White House has now notched a number of legislative victories.

“The midterm elections, obviously in 90 days,” Cooper said. “If the Inflation Reduction Act is ultimately signed by President Biden, Democrats, independents like you who caucus with them, will have passed legislation on climate, drug pricing, guns, semiconductor manufacturing and infrastructure.”

Cooper asked his guest if he believed some legislative success would help Democrats in November.

Sanders was clear he believes the party must be more ambitious, and said the midterms are about expanding the Senate with more progressives. He took a shot at Manchin and Sinema without naming them.

“I think it’s a step forward, but I think we have got to be honest with the American people,” Sander said, before he spoke at length about a vision where Democrats fight with energy companies and drug manufacturers. He added:

Unfortunately, we have two corporate Democrats who are preventing us from doing what has to be done. So to my mind, Anderson, what this election is about is the need to get three or four more progressive Democrats into the United States Senate so we can finally do what the American people want.

Moments later, Sanders doubled down when he said, “We’ve got to build affordable housing, we’ve got to do so many things, we need more progressive Democrats in the Senate to do that, so we’re not stymied by two corporate Dems.”

Watch above, via CNN.

