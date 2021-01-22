Bernie Sanders Reacts to Becoming an Instantly Viral Meme: ‘I Was Just Sitting There Trying to Keep Warm’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) showed up to President Joe Biden’s inauguration decked out in his favorite winter coat, topped off with very warm, very large mittens, instantly becoming the latest viral meme — which he’s been known to do.

Seth Meyers was lucky enough to have Sanders booked as a guest the night after the inauguration, and was able to ask the senator if he’s seen any of the memes — and considering he has internet, he probably had:

Bernie Sanders: “How long are these games? My feet are chilly.” pic.twitter.com/pGcInw8Gpv — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders gets to the movie theater nice and early even though he hates sitting through the trailers pic.twitter.com/TuMhTz0jJQ — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) January 20, 2021

“It will not surprise you to know that I was aware you were at the inauguration,” Meyers said to Sanders, earning a chuckle and an “I heard about that” from the senator.

Labeling Sanders the second brightest star of the inauguration, Meyers then asked if the senator knew the photo immediately became the hottest meme of the day.

“Not at all,” Sanders replied. “I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on.”

The host showed Sanders what one can only assume is his favorite version of the meme: Sanders sitting with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte of Sex and the City.

“Yeah, I’ve seen them,” Sanders admitted with a smile.

Staying on brand as always, the senator then told Meyers a story about the Vermont school teacher who made those giant, and now iconic, mittens.

“What’s really nice is the woman who made the mittens, who lives in Essex Junction, Vermont, she is a school teacher and a very very nice person. And she’s been somewhat overwhelmed by the kind of attention that is being shown to her mittens,” Sanders said.

Meyers then joked that she is the exact Sanders supporter he would expect to make the senator mittens, considering he read that she’s been receiving several requests to make more of the mittens, to which she responded: “I’m not going to quit my day job, and I’m a mom.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

