Senator Bernie Sanders said he has no interest in accepting President Donald Trump’s “help” in promoting his 2020 presidential campaign.

In the last few weeks, Trump has issued several positive tweets about Sanders campaign, most of which gravitate around POTUS’ claim that the Democratic National Committee is trying to rig the Democratic primary and sabotage Sanders’ ascendence. Trump did this most recently on Saturday night after Vice President Joe Biden gave his 2020 campaign a second wind by winning the South Carolina Democrat Primary.

Democrats are working hard to destroy the name and reputation of Crazy Bernie Sanders, and take the nomination away from him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

As Sanders talked about the state of the race on Sunday, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos noted Trump’s tweet and observed that “the president seems to be going out of his way to help you…Do you accept his help?”

“No, I don’t accept his help. I’m going to do everything I can to defeat Donald Trump,” Sanders said. He went on from there by lambasting the president’s “pathetic” conduct when he should be focusing on stopping the coronavirus.

“How pathetic is it that in the midst of an international health care crisis, you’ve got a president running into South Carolina trying to steal some media attention away from Democrats. At the end of the day, I think some of Trump’s advisers have made this clear: they’re afraid of a movement and what our campaign is about is building that multiracial, multigenerational movement of working-class people, middle-class people, lower-income people, who finally want us to have a government that represents all of us not just wealthy campaign contributors.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]