Bernie Sanders Says He’ll Let Breyer ‘Make His Own Decision’ on Retirement: ‘I’m Not Going to Tell Him What to Do’

Some Democrats have been publicly pushing for Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from the Supreme Court so that President Joe Biden can select a successor soon. Some congressmembers like Mondaire Jones and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have joined those calls.

Senator Bernie Sanders is publicly not saying the same right now.

Chuck Todd asked Sanders about some progressive groups calling on Breyer to retire, and asked, “Do you think this pressure campaign is appropriate and would you like to see him retire now?”

“I will let the judge make his own decision,” Sanders said. “I’m not going to tell him what to do.”

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D- RI) recently said that “now would be the right time” for Breyer to retire, given what Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said about blocking any Biden nominee if Republicans re-take the Senate. Whitehouse did add, “I don’t know that senators trying to tell you what to do makes that decision easier rather than harder.”

You can watch Sanders’ comments above, via NBC.

