Bernie Sanders Sighs at Question About Manchin and Sinema: I’m ‘Tired of Talking About’ Them

Senator Bernie Sanders expressed some exasperation Wednesday at being asked again about Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema defending the filibuster.

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell asked Sanders, “What do you do about the objection to ending the filibuster from both Senators Manchin and Sinema?”

“Andrea, I’m tired of talking about Mr. Manchin and Ms. Sinema,” he responded.

We have got to do what we can to bring people together. The American people, I think, all over this country, understand that now is the time to act. And I will also tell you, clearly we are constrained by the fact that we only have 50 Democrats. And to my mind, what this next election is going to be about is whether the American people want us to have a government that represents all people, that believes in democracy, or not. And we need a hell of a lot more Democrats in the Senate than we have right now.

Sinema penned an op-ed this week standing by her opposition to killing the filibuster, writing, “I will not support an action that damages our democracy.”

Manchin has made his position known many times over. Demonstrators marched to the West Virginia Democrat’s office earlier Wednesday.

Breaking: Demonstrators march to Manchin's office at the Capitol pic.twitter.com/AbVO4WTvcE — Katy Tur Reports (@KatyOnMSNBC) June 23, 2021

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com