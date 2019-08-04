Bernie Sanders appeared on CNN this afternoon to denounce President Donald Trump‘s rhetoric demonizing immigrants and saying he should consider how people are influenced by it.

Prior to appearing on CNN, Sanders tweeted, “Mr. President: stop your racist, hateful and anti-immigrant rhetoric. Your language creates a climate which emboldens violent extremists.”

Mr. President: stop your racist, hateful and anti-immigrant rhetoric. Your language creates a climate which emboldens violent extremists. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 4, 2019

He told Tapper, “I am sure that President Trump does not want anybody in this country to go around shooting other people. But what he has got to understand is that when you have language that is racist, that is virulently anti-immigrant, there are mentally unstable people in this country who see that as a sign to do terrible, terrible things. I think the president has to stop the racism and that xenophobia immediately.”

At another point in the interview, Sanders again emphasized he doesn’t want to suggest Trump want people being gunned down, and added, “What he has to understand, in a nation when you have many, many thousands of people who are mentally unstable, when you talk about invasions and hordes of people, and talk about Mexicans as criminals and rapists, and a country ‘under siege,’ you have unstable people who see that as a sign they have to take up arms and do the horrific things we just saw in El Paso.”

Tapper asked if he agrees with Beto O’Rourke that the president is a white nationalist. Sanders said, “I do. It gives me to pleasure to say this, but I think all of the evidence out there suggests that we have a president who is a racist, who is a xenophobe, who appeals and is trying to appeal to white nationalism.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com