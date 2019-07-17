Senator Bernie Sanders slammed Republicans for lacking the “courage” to call out President Donald Trump’s racism for what it is.

The House voted mostly along party lines to condemn the president’s tweets as racist. Independent Justin Amash and four Republicans joined the Democrats in condemning Trump.

Sanders has called Trump a racist before, and he again said Wednesday, “We have an overt racist and bigot as President of the United States. He’s not subtle about it, these aren’t dog whistles, he’s right out there, he is a racist trying to divide the American people up based on the color of our skin, based on where we were born, on our sexual orientation, based on our religion.”

He went on to lament the “sad state of affairs” in the GOP that only a few Republicans would acknowledge this reality:

“I know all of the Republicans in the Senate. I know many Republicans in the house. And it is just incomprehensible to me that they do not have the courage to say what they know in their hearts is right, that this president is a racist, and that is a really sad state of affairs with regard to where the Republican Party is today.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

