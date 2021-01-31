Senator Bernie Sanders said on ABC’s This Week Sunday that while Democrats are “going to look forward to working with Republicans” on covid relief, they can’t wait too long before acting on the “unprecedented set of crises” facing the country.

Martha Raddatz asked about the ten Republican senators pushing a counterproposal and whether it would be a “mistake” for Democrats “to consider abandoning bipartisanship negotiations so soon.”

“The issue is not bipartisanship or not,” Sanders said. “The issue is, are we going to address the incredible set of crises and the pain and the anxiety which is in this country?… If Republicans want to work with us, they have better ideas on how to address those crises, that’s great. But, to be honest with you, I have not yet heard that.”

“All of us will have differences of opinion. This is a $1.9 trillion bill. I have differences and concerns about this bill. But, at the end of the day, we’re going to support the president of the United States, and we’re going to come forward, and we’re going to do what the America people overwhelmingly want us to do,” he added.

Sanders noted how across the board Americans “know this country is in trouble.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

