2020 candidate Beto O’Rourke appeared on Meet the Press this morning to defend his “hell yes” comments about taking people’s AR-15s.

O’Rourke made the comment while talking about gun violence and recent mass shootings. There’s been some concern about the impact of his remarks, with one Democratic senator saying that clip will be used by pro-gun groups for years to come.

On Meet the Press this morning, Chuck Todd told O’Rourke, “There’s a lot of hand-wringing about what you said, agreeing with your sentiment but concerned that the rhetoric is going to actually backfire.”

O’Rourke said that just “shows you how screwed up the priorities in Washington, D.C. are,” bringing up the El Passo and Odessa shootings:

“Talking to those doctors and trauma room surgeons who treated those victims in El Paso, they said these are wounds of war, that high-impact, high-velocity round, when it hit their systems just shredded everything inside of them. I refuse to accept that. And I refuse to even acknowledge the politics or the polling or the fear or the NRA. That has purchased the complicity and silence of members of Congress. And this weak response to a real tragedy in America — 40,000 gun deaths a year — we’ve got to do something about it.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com