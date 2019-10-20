Beto O’Rourke Defends Tulsi Gabbard, Says Trump is the ‘Russian Asset in the White House’

2020 candidate Beto O’Rourke defended Tulsi Gabbard from Hillary Clinton insinuating she was a Russian asset, but stressed Democrats should be focused on President Donald Trump above everything.

O’Rourke was appearing on MSNBC’s AM Joy Sunday, where Ayman Mohyeldin was filling in for Joy Reid. Mohyeldin cued up a clip where O’Rourke defended Gabbard, saying “Tulsi is not being groomed by anyone. She’s her own person. Obviously has served this country and continues to serve this country in uniform, in Congress, as a candidate for the presidency. ”

“Is it helpful when you have the former nominee of your party criticizing another presidential candidate in the way that she did?” Mohyeldin asked.

O’Rourke deflected by pivoting to an attack on Trump.

“If we’re talking about the country of Russia, there is a Russian asset in the White House right now,” O’Rourke said. “So I think that’s where we as Democrats, really we as Americans, need to be focused right now. Holding that president accountable.”

Mohyeldin noted he didn’t answer the question and pressed him again on the original point.

“You played my response just a second ago. And I stand by that response,” O’Rourke said. “I think I could play into this false media narrative that seeks to pit Democrats against one another over a spurious allegation, or we can focus on the fact that there is a Russian asset in the White House right now doing the bidding of a foreign power against the interests of America.”

“That’s where I remain focused as a candidate,” O’Rourke said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]