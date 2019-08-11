Beto O’Rourke said this morning that President Donald Trump sharing a “#ClintonBodyCount” conspiracy theory tweet is “another example of our president using this position of public trust to attack his political enemies with unfounded conspiracy theories.”

Jake Tapper opened today’s State of the Union calling out the president for sharing the “deranged” conspiracy and he asked the 2020 Democratic candidate for his response.

O’Rourke said Trump’s trying to “force you and me and all of us to focus on his bizarre behavior instead of the fact that we just lost 22 people in this community, nine people in Dayton, Ohio.”

“We’re seeing an epidemic of gun violence every single day in this country, and the attack in El Paso, that terrorist attack in El Paso was motivated in part by the president constantly warning of invasions and infestations and predators and Mexican immigrants who he described as rapist and criminals,” he continued.

He also talked about the president’s trip to El Paso last week, saying people didn’t want to see him after that past rhetoric.

Regarding comments Trump made in the hospital, O’Rourke said, “For him then to focus on comparing political rallies or on himself or how much people love him just shows you how sick this guy is and how unfit for this office — he should be consoling people, bringing people together, focusing on their pain and improving their lives and instead he’s focused on himself.”



