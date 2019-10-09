Beto O’Rourke said this morning on MSNBC that the House of Representatives should formally vote to open an impeachment inquiry to at least rob the White House of that talking point for continued stonewalling.

O’Rourke said that whatever political bias the whistleblower has is “immaterial” to the real problem, noting how there appears to be a second whistleblower now.

Hallie Jackson noted the lack of a formal vote to open an impeachment inquiry and said, “It gives the White House in their view a legal argument not to cooperate. Do you think Speaker Pelosi should just hold that vote to rob the White House of that talking point?”

“I do,” O’Rourke responded. “I don’t want to question the speaker’s wisdom and I’m sure she has a very good reason for proceeding in the way that she has. But to your question, I’d love to remove that as a talking point or a reason for the kind of obstruction that you’re seeing from the president.”

He credited Pelosi for her response saying that “continued efforts to hide the truth of the President’s abuse of power from the American people will be regarded as further evidence of obstruction.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

