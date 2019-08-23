Beto O’Rourke appeared on MSNBC tonight and blasted President Donald Trump for giving racism “new life.”

O’Rourke spoke with Chris Matthews tonight, repeating his criticisms of Trump’s rhetoric in the wake of the horrific El Paso shooting.

“He’s driving a lot of this violence,” O’Rourke said. “And I want to make clear, racism in America did not start with Donald Trump. But he’s given it new life. He’s welcomed it into the open, and along with that, the violence that drove somebody literally 600 miles from Allen, Texas, to El Paso to kill 22 people in the city. So we’ve got to connect those dots or we’re not going to stop the next mass shooting or the next act of domestic terrorism inspired by white supremacy.”

O’Rourke said he’s concerned Trump is “going to fundamentally destroy this ability for us to disagree in an agreeable manner,” bringing up the comments Trump made to the “squad” about how they should go back to their countries and “raving about caravans and when asked if George Soros is funding them, says who knows, maybe he is.”

“What he’s doing is ripping apart an already divided country and inviting violence into our politics and into our communities. Latinos here in El Paso, throughout America, now feel like they have a target on their back in large part thanks to Donald Trump,” he added.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

