Biden Addresses 1/6 During Town Hall: ‘I Don’t Care If You Think I’m Satan Reincarnated,’ That Wasn’t a ‘Peaceful March’

President Joe Biden participated in a CNN town hall on Wednesday night, and was asked by host Don Lemon about the prospects of improving bipartisan cooperation in Washington.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would not seat two of the Republicans chosen by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to serve on the House select committee to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot because she’s concerned “about statements made and actions taken by these Members.” In response, McCarthy pulled all Republican members from the committee and said Pelosi “has broken this institution.”

Lemon asked for Biden’s reaction to the committee drama, and also queried, “If Republicans and Democrats can’t come together to investigate the biggest attack on our Capitol in 200 years, what makes you think that they can come together on anything?” asked Lemon.

“These people,” said Biden, pointing to the audience, which cheered his response.

“No, I mean it. I’m not being facetious. Democrats and Republicans. I don’t care if you think I’m Satan reincarnated,” he continued. “The fact is you can’t look at that television and say nothing happened on the 6th. You can’t listen to people who say this was a peaceful march.”

Later, Biden said, “Look, I sometimes get myself in trouble for what I’m about to say, not that I ever get in trouble. As you’ve heard me say before, no one ever doubts I mean what I say. The problem is I sometimes say all that I mean. But all kidding aside, I have faith in the American people – I really do – to ultimately get to the right place. And by the way, many times Republicans are in the right place.”

Biden did say there’s too much “venom” in the country’s political discourse. “We’ve got to get beyond this,” he said. “What do you say to your grandchildren or your children about what’s happening? Do you ever remember a time like this before in the entire history, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican? This is not who we are.”

Watch above via CNN.

