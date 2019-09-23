MSNBC’s Katy Tur spoke this afternoon with Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield, who said it’s not just congressional inaction that makes President Donald Trump feel emboldened, but the media as well.

Tur asked about whether the House should pursue impeachment and whether the lack of proceedings now sets a “dangerous precedent for a future president that there’s no line that president cannot cross.”

Bedingfield said “it is very clear that Donald Trump feels that there is no line that he can’t cross,” putting some of that on the press:

“He feels like he can throw anything out to the media and they’re willing to accept his narrative and create these false equivalencies and spend airtime talking about whatever it is he wants to throw out there, when it has been universally and roundly discredited and debunked.”

She brought up Rudy Giuliani and said he’s looking for “corrupt information” on a political rival before adding, “Any moment that the media spends not focusing on that is a moment where Donald Trump is believing that he can get away with anything.”

Tur said that Trump successfully used an “I’m rubber you’re glue strategy” in 2016 and asked, “Are you concerned that — you say whoever is the problem here, are you concerned that he’s going to be successful at it with your candidate?”

Bedingfield objected to the question and said, “Asking a question like that when we have — what we have at issue here is the president of the United States is trying to dig up dirt with a foreign country on the political opponent that he most fears at home. Any time the question is about strategy and how it might impact the campaign, that’s letting Donald Trump off the hook.”

