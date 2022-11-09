Biden Celebrates Dems Dodging Red Wave, But Says It’s Clear Voters are Still ‘Frustrated’ With Leadership: ‘I Get it’

President Joe Biden celebrated after Democrats’ mitigated losses during Tuesday’s elections, but acknowledged voters are still “frustrated” with the direction of the country.

Biden addressed reporters Wednesday, a day after a “red wave” failed to materialize and catapult Republicans into strong majorities in the House and Senate.

“While we don’t know all the results yet, at least I don’t know them all yet, here’s what we do know,” he said. “While the press and pundits were predicting a giant wet red wave, it didn’t happen.”

Biden added, “The American people have spoken, it shows that democracy is who we are.”

He added that despite Democrats holding the line in many races, election results showed his party needs to do more. He also said he understands there is still a possibility Republicans can take majorities in the House and Senate as votes are still being counted.

Biden said while Republicans failed to make the elections an outright referendum on he and his party, he acknowledged the results demonstrate there is discontent about the direction of the country:

Voters spoke clearly about their concerns. About raising costs – the rising costs that they’re in – and the need to get inflation down. There’s still a lot of people hurting, they’re very concerned. And it’s about crime and public safety. They sent a clear message that they want to preserve our democracy and protect the right to choose in this country.

Biden said “I get it,” before he went on to thank “young people” for showing up for Democrats on Tuesday.

“They voted to continue addressing the climate crisis, gun violence, their personal rights and freedoms and the student debt relief,” he said.

Watch above, via CNN.

