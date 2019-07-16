Former Vice President Joe Biden said on on Tuesday he’ll challenge Donald Trump to a pushup contest if the president questions his stamina during a debate for the 2020 election.

Biden gave an interview to MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, who asked him about how he intends to deal with Trump when the president “doesn’t play fair.” Brzezinski posed this question while remarking that Biden didn’t seem prepared to deal with Senator Kamala Harris coming after him during the first Democratic debate.

“I’m used to bullies,” Biden answered. “I know it will be an ugly campaign, I know it will not be an honorable campaign he’ll run, but I’m not backing down at all from him.”

Biden eventually acknowledged that some might question his ability to take on Trump, but “I’ve never had any trouble taking on anyone from Trump to Putin to Xi Jinping to anyone else.”

Brzezinski followed-up by asking the ex-veep what he intends to do if he’s on the stage with Trump the president starts attacking his age or mental state.

“I’d say, ‘C’mon Donald, c’mon man. How many push-ups do you want to do here, pal?’” Biden said. “I mean, jokingly…C’mon, run with me, man.”

Biden concluded by saying “I’m not going to get down in the dirt with him. That’s the only place he knows how to fight. I’m just going to continue to talk about what he’s doing, why its so damaging to America, and – as my mother would say – I’m not going to take any guff from him.”

There are still 476 days until the election…

Watch above, via MSNBC.

