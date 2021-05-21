Biden Covid Team Has a Message to People Like Ricky Schroder Who Scream at Workers Over Masks

President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 response team sent a message to those harassing workers who ask them to wear masks, like former child star Ricky Schroder did recently.

Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher asked the team about a video that recently went viral, which shows Silver Spoons star Ricky Schroder harassing a Costco for enforcing mask regulations.

The video shows Schroder, who also made headlines in November for helping post bail for Kyle Rittenhouse, questioning why he can’t enter Costco without a mask on. The employee patiently explained that both the state of California and Costco are enforcing mask regulations, yet Schroder continued to claim he could enter maskless.

Former child star Rick Schroder harasses a Costco employee over face masks pic.twitter.com/HRlWeJJlt1 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) May 16, 2021

“I suggest everybody in California get their refund from Costco,” he said, flashing his Blue Lives Matter hat. “Give up your membership to Costco until they remove this.”

Christopher, who noted he lives in New Jersey, another state that has not dropped mask mandates, asked the Covid-19 response team “what they have to say” about those continuing to harass workers for abiding by their state’s laws.

“The last year and a half has been one of the most intense periods in our lives. People are feeling a lot of stress and they’re feeling, as Dr. [Anthony] Fauci said earlier, very normal feelings adjusting,” said Andy Slavitt, Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “Let’s just treat each other with respect.”

Watch above, via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]