Biden Declares He’s ‘Ruling Out’ Sending F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine ‘For Now’ Despite Requests

President Joe Biden said in an ABC News interview that he is “ruling out” providing F-16 jets to Ukraine at the moment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested the specific support while his country continue to fight off an invasion by Russia.

“He doesn’t need F-16s now,” Biden told ABC’s David Muir when asked about Zelensky’s requests.

The president did say this does not mean the support will not ever be supported, but he said military advisors have told him Ukraine is in no need of F-16s.

“There is no basis upon which there is a rationale, according to our military now, to provide F-16s,” he said, clarifying that he is “ruling it out for now.”

Biden clarified that the U.S. is still providing arms and artillery to Ukraine and that support will continue.

“There’s things he needs now that we’re sending him to put them in a position to be able to make gains this spring and this summer going into the fall,” he said.

During a recent visit to Kyiv, Biden reiterated his support Ukraine as well, the White House announcing billions in new support. The recently-announced $2 billion support package from the U.S. to Ukraine includes mine clearing equipment, training, communications tech, and more.

“When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak, and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong,” Biden said, vowing Ukraine would not become a “victory” for Russia.

