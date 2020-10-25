Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said President Donald Trump is misrepresenting former Vice President Joe Biden over the latter’s remarks at the last 2020 presidential debate.

At the end of Biden’s head to head with Trump in Nashville, the ex-veep drew headlines and criticism when he said “I would transition” America away from the oil industry as president. Biden said that this was part of his vision for moving the U.S. toward renewable energy over time, but after the debate, he released a press statement clarifying he meant that he would end oil subsidies.

As Bedingfield gave an interview on Sunday for Meet The Press, NBC’s Chuck Todd remarked that for people who work in the oil industry, “Joe Biden doesn’t sound like a supporter” in the long term. This led to Todd asking why shouldn’t oil industry workers think Trump would be more supportive to them.

“There’s only one person in this country who Joe Biden thinks should lose his job, and its Donald Trump,” Bedingfield responded. “Donald Trump is trying to distort Joe Biden’s position on this because he’s desperate to be running against anybody but Joe Biden. That’s been true from the start of this primary.”

Bedingfield continued to insist that Biden “is not going to end the fossil fuel industry. He’s going to end subsidies for the oil industry.”

“He believes that your taxpayer dollars should go to education, Donald Trump believes they should go to Exxon,” she went on. “That is a contrast and a conversation that we’re willing to have any day.”

Watch above, via NBC.

