Joe Biden denounced President Donald Trump’s “bizarre law and order campaign” in Delaware earlier.

Boden took questions from reporters Tuesday, and was asked about the federal response to violent crime in cities like Portland, the president’s ads saying it would get worse in Biden’s America, and how he would address this as president.

“I’d be using local police as we did when we were in office when there were riots and there were federal property at stake,” Biden responded, “we were able to take care of that… by the use of local police.”

He said arsonists and people engaging in criminal activity should be held accountable, before responding to the attacks from the president’s campaign:

“You see some of the ads. You see cities burning, ‘call 911.’ They have my picture the background. ‘If it’s a rape, dial 1, if it’s anything else it’s going to take several days.’ Come on. That is all about trying to come up with a bizarre law and order 2020 campaign thing to try to scare the devil out of the American people.”

Biden slammed Trump over the clearing of protesters in Lafayette Square prior to his photo op and the president’s words defending the Confederate flag to say the president is trying to “split the country” but that it’s not working.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

