Biden Honors Son Beau In Memorial Day Remarks: ‘Thank You For Allowing Us To Grieve Together Today’

President Joe Biden honored the memory of his late son Beau Biden in Memorial Day remarks, delivered at Veterans Memorial Park in Wilmington, DE, thanking attendees for allowing him to grieve with them.

Biden called the military the “spine of the country” in his speech, reported CNN’s Arlette Saenz, and talking about the need for America to come together to honor those who had given their lives for our country.

This was Biden’s first Memorial Day as president, Saenz noted, as well as the six-year anniversary of his son Beau’s death from brain cancer. Beau Biden was in the Delaware National Guard and deployed to Iraq. After church services this morning, the Biden family visited Beau’s grave to pay their respects.

“Beau didn’t die in the line of duty but he was serving at Delaware National Guard unit in Iraq for a year,” said the president. “That was one of the proudest things he did in his life. Thank you for allowing us to grieve together today. I know how much the loss hurts. I know the black hole that it leaves in the middle of your chest. It feels like you may get sucked into it and not come out. Events like this and gatherings help. While I know nothing I can say to ease the pain, I know that each year it gets a little bit, a little bit easier.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

