Former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden mocked Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, for his an inability to “dig up dirt” and his height on the eve of the New Hampshire primary.

In a sit-down interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, Biden was first asked about his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine, which was one of the sparks that led to a firestorm of criticism of the White House and, ultimately, Trump’s impeachment.

“Let’s talk about impeachment. Because this whole impeachment thing was basically around you and what the president asked Ukraine to do regarding your son,” Lemon said, while noting that Attorney General Bill Barr acknowledged he now has an “intake process” to get purported evidence from Giuliani and others outside the government. “Are they using the Justice Department to try to justify what he did with Ukraine or try to get information on you?”

Biden fired back: “They can get all the information they want on me. Every person under oath in his administration who testified in the House says ‘Biden is clean as a whistle. Biden did his job. Biden has great integrity.'”

Biden then took a swing at Rudy Giuliani’s unraveling reputation, billing him as a man of “great stature.”

“Now he’s [Trump] firing them one by one after they testified under oath. Nobody, nobody including Ukraine suggested — you send a man of great stature like Rudy Giuliani to dig up dirt? Come on,” Biden continued.

Lemon continued by asking Biden about why the day after Trump was acquitted by the Senate, Republicans requested Hunter Biden’s travel records from the Secret Service.

“He’s deathly afraid to face me. You can’t answer that,” Biden said. “But rhetorical question: Have you ever seen a sitting president spend as much time, money, and effort, including risking being impeached and thrown out of the office to decide to eliminate one of the potential opponents in a primary?”

“This guy is obsessed with me and should be. I will beat him,” concluded the former vice president.

