President Donald Trump said Friday that “Hopefully, George [Floyd] is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing happening for our country. A great day for him, a great day for everybody.”

The remarks stunned a lot of people, and Joe Biden spoke out Friday afternoon blasting the president.

“He was speaking of a man who was brutally killed by an act of needless violence and by a larger tide of injustice that has metastasized on this president’s watch,” Biden said.

“George Floyd’s last words — ‘I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe’ — have been echoed all across this nation and quite frankly around the world,” Biden continued. “For the president to try to put any other words in the mouth of George Floyd I frankly think is despicable.”

